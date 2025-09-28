Cameras Caught Jaxson Dart, Brian Daboll's Emotional Embrace After Win vs. Chargers
Jaxson Dart's debut as the Giants' starting quarterback is in the books, and so far, so good.
Dart led New York to a 21-18 upset win over the Chargers on Sunday, and after the game, he shared a sweet moment with his head coach. After an 0-3 start, Brian Daboll went out on a limb and named the rookie his starting quarterback, replacing Russell Wilson. You could see how excited he was for his young signal-caller after the win.
CBS cameras caught Daboll and Dart locked in an intense hug, and it appeared the head coach was as fired up as his player.
Dart was solid in his debut, as he went 13-for-20 for 111 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Despite nursing a hamstring injury and leaving the game for a concussion check at one point, Dart managed to pull off the win.
The one downside of the afternoon was the loss of Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers, who is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Once Nabers went out, New York's passing attack was a bit limited.
After signing Wilson in the offseason, the Giants selected Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Ole Miss star was knocking on the door of the starting job for a few weeks, and after Wilson's struggles, Daboll swung it open for him.
It appears the coach made the right call.