Mics Caught Eagles Teammate Jokingly Roasting Dallas Goedert's Speed During Big Play
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert made a huge reception during the team's win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though he wasn't quite able to reach the end zone.
Goedert had open field in front of him, but was ultimately chased down by members of the Saints' defense. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was on the field for the big passing play, and he couldn't hide his dismay over Goedert getting chased down.
Mailata was wearing a mic during the play, and his on-field reaction to Goedert's near-touchdown reception was nothing short of comedy.
"Go son. Go son. Go son! Unhook the trailer! Unhook the trailer! G--damn it!" shouted Mailata. "Dallas you slow m-----------! I'm sorry. I'm happy, I promise."
Goedert's reception was good for 61 yards—by far the longest of his career. The only thing that would've made the play sweeter was crossing the goal line for six points, but unfortunately he was brought down at the four-yard line.
He enjoyed a career night in the narrow Week 3 win. The 29-year-old hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards, both of which are the best marks of his career. He'll certainly be disappointed he couldn't add a touchdown to his prolific stat line, though it seems as if Mailata was feeling even more let down than Goedert.