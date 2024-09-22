SI

Jalen Carter Had to Be Held Back by Coaches While Celebrating Eagles' Win Over Saints

Even Big Dom had to get involved.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 15-12 in Week 3 after entering the fourth quarter trailing 3-0. The win got the Eagles to 2-1 on the season, but it wasn't easy. And apparently the visitors got an earful from the home crowd.

As the Eagles wrapped up the victory defensive tackle Jalen Carter had to be held back by multiple people on the sideline as he taunted the crowd and possibly some Saints players. Head coach Nick Sirianni, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and "Big Dom" DiSandro all tried to calm Carter down without much luck.

Sirianni looked the most perturbed by Carter's actions, but everyone got to the locker room after the game without further incident so the win should make everyone feel better.

Published
