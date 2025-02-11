Mics Caught Jalen Hurts's Emotional Sideline Chat With DeVonta Smith During Super Bowl Win
Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith were able to take in the moment as the clock wound down on the Philadelphia Eagles win at Super Bowl LIX.
Hurts and Smith met on the sideline late in the game and had a heartfelt interaction. The star quarterback-receiver duo expressed their love for each other and discussed how far they've come. As Smith got emotional, his quarterback assured him that he deserved the victory.
"It's been a ride man. You deserve it, bro," Hurts said. "You deserve that. You deserve that. Embrace this s**t man. In your hometown. In your hometown."
Smith is from Amite City, Louisiana which is about an hour from New Orleans where Super Bowl LIX took place. It had to be emotional for him to win his first NFL title that close to where he grew up.
Hurts was named MVP of Super Bowl LIX after completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He was also the game's leading rusher, gaining 72 yards and scoring a touchdown on 11 carries. Smith caught one of Hurts's touchdown tosses, reeling in a 46-yard bomb late in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 34-0 lead and all but clinching the game.
The Eagles wound up winning 40-22 to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' attempt at the three-peat and avenge a 38-35 loss from Super Bowl LVII two years ago.