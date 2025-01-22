SI

Mics Caught Lamar Jackson’s Awesome Message to Josh Allen After Bills Beat Ravens

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson shared a great moment after last Sunday's game.
The Buffalo Bills were able to survive a late scare at home last Sunday night and beat the Baltimore Ravens, 27-25, to advance to the AFC championship game where they'll face Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As the final seconds ticked down in their victory, Bills QB Josh Allen and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran over to each other and shared a very classy moment.

Thanks to NFL Films we now know exactly what they said to each other and it was all pretty great.

It ended with Jackson giving Allen this message:

"Go get some, man. Get some!"

That's pretty awesome to see from the two favorites for the NFL MVP award this season.

Allen will look to get some this Sunday at Arrowhead, where a win would send Buffalo to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993-94 season.

