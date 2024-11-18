Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes Gushing Over Josh Allen’s TD Run in Postgame Handshake
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a massive 30–21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The quarterback sealed the win for his team after he ran for 26 yards to score a touchdown on a fourth down in the fourth quarter. That gave the Bills a two-score lead with 2:17 left in the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended up throwing an interception on their final drive of the game resulting in Kansas City's first loss of the season.
Mahomes couldn't help but give Allen his flowers after the game, especially after his impressive touchdown run.
"Hell of a game, man. Hell of a play," Mahomes said to Allen after the game. "We'll do it again, baby."
The Chiefs and the Bills are becoming quite the NFL rivalry in recent years. It's very likely the two AFC powerhouses will meet each other again in the playoffs, as the two quarterbacks predict in this clip. There may not be as much camaraderie on the field that time, though.