Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes Gushing Over Josh Allen’s TD Run in Postgame Handshake

Allen scored a touchdown on a 26-yard run on a fourth down in the final minutes of Sunday's game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a game.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a game. / NFL/Screengrab
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a massive 30–21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The quarterback sealed the win for his team after he ran for 26 yards to score a touchdown on a fourth down in the fourth quarter. That gave the Bills a two-score lead with 2:17 left in the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended up throwing an interception on their final drive of the game resulting in Kansas City's first loss of the season.

Mahomes couldn't help but give Allen his flowers after the game, especially after his impressive touchdown run.

"Hell of a game, man. Hell of a play," Mahomes said to Allen after the game. "We'll do it again, baby."

The Chiefs and the Bills are becoming quite the NFL rivalry in recent years. It's very likely the two AFC powerhouses will meet each other again in the playoffs, as the two quarterbacks predict in this clip. There may not be as much camaraderie on the field that time, though.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

