Mics Caught Tua Tagovailoa’s Heartfelt Message to Daniel Jones After Colts’ Big Win
Despite Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa having a rough Week 1 performance against the Colts on Sunday, he made sure to give Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones his flowers after the game.
The two quarterbacks were caught on camera complimenting one another. Tagovailoa was all smiles even though he suffered a 33-8 loss to the Colts, much thanks to the incredible performance by Jones. Take a look at the sweet interaction caught by NFL Films.
"Good today, bro," Tagovailoa said. "Keep going, man. Enjoy it, bro. You deserve it."
Tagovailoa gave up two turnovers in the first half, both of which the Colts turned into points. The Miami quarterback completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The one touchdown pass came with just over six minutes left of game time, when the Dolphins were already down 30-0. He was also sacked three times.
Jones, on the other hand, crushed his Colts debut by completing 22 of 29 pass attempts for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed the ball for 26 yards and two touchdowns of his own.