Chiefs Player Had Priceless Initial Reaction to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement
The Chiefs unexpectedly found themselves at the center of the news cycle on NFL roster cutdown day when Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram.
The news likely didn't come as a huge shock to Kelce's immediate family, who probably already knew prior to the social media post, but it did surprise Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. Danna happened to be the first Chiefs player to speak with the media Tuesday following his teammate's engagement news, and he shared a priceless opening statement to the press:
"I don't know nothing," Danna said immediately as he stepped up to the podium.
"I just got told 30 seconds ago, so I don't know if [my teammates] know," continued Danna. "But you know, that's awesome. I'm so happy for them, Trav, Taylor. ... That's a beautiful thing to see."
Danna, along with Patrick Mahomes, are the first Chiefs players to publicly congratulate Swift and Kelce for taking the next huge step in their relationship, but they likely won't be the last.