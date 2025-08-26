Patrick Mahomes, NFL World React to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Getting Engaged
It's a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The 14-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter announced her engagement to Kelce on Instagram. Swift captioned the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
A little over two years after Kelce made a friendship bracelet for Swift while attending one of her Eras Tour concerts, the pair is now engaged. Shortly after Kelce attended the Eras Tour, the pair began dating, and have become one of the most popular and famous couples since Swift first attended a Chiefs game to root for Kelce.
Just recently, the pair provided more insight into their relationship during Swift's record-breaking appearance on Kelce's New Heights podcast. Over the weekend, Kelce's dad Ed, sweetly expressed how Swift has made their son happy.
Following the exciting news, the NFL world reacted to the engagement.
Congratulations!