Mike Evans Injury Update: Bucs Receive Good News Regarding WR's Hamstring
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans left Sunday's thrilling 29-27 win over the Jets early with a hamstring injury, something he's dealt with annually since 2019. Fans were worried this would put Evans's attempt at a 12th straight season of hitting at least 1,000 receiving yards in jeopardy.
Luckily for Tampa Bay, coach Todd Bowles provided a promising update on Evans's injury when speaking to media on Monday. Although the team doesn't have the receiver's official MRI results back as he will undergo that on Tuesday, Bowles deemed Evans's injury as "low-grade," meaning he likely won't be out for a long period of time.
As for Evans's chance at completing 1,000 yards this season, it should give fans hope that the receiver was able to do so last year after playing in just 14 games. He missed three games with a hamstring injury in 2024.
This is definitely news the Buccaneers needed to hear. The team is already without receiver Chris Godwin until likely Week 5 as he continues to recover from a dislocated ankle he suffered last October.
We'll see if Evans is available for when the 3-0 Bucs face the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles in Week 4 this Sunday.