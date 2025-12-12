Mike Evans Had a Scary Fall vs. Falcons in First Game Back From Broken Collarbone
Mike Evans returned to the lineup in Week 15 as the Buccaneers took on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Evans has been out since October when he broke his collarbone on Monday Night Football against the Lions in Week 7.
It didn't take long for Evans to make concerned viewers uncomfortable as a high throw from Baker Mayfield led to him landing hard on his back. Evans jumped for the throw as rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant grabbed his legs and ran underneath him. Evans came down hard and ended up basically bent in half with his knees touching his shoulder pads. His legs then sprang back, and he laid on the ground for just long enough to cause quite a bit of worry.
Evans got up and walked off the field and looked uncomfortable, but returned to the game.
The Tampa Bay wide receiver finished the first half with three catches for 57 yards. His streak of 1,000-yard seasons is all but over as he entered the game with only 140 yards on the season.
Evans tied Jerry Rice's record with his 11th consecutive 1,000 yard seasons last year in one of the cooler moments of the season.