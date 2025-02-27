NFL Insider Says He’s ‘Heard’ That Cowboys Talked to Titans About Moving Up for No. 1 Pick
The NFL scouting combine brings the football world together in Indianapolis in the first big step of preparation for the new coming season.
With so many powerful figures of the sport in one spot, talks are had, rumors are spread, and information is dissected and decoded for any hint of what teams might be planning in the draft and beyond.
Mike Florio of NBC Sports is as plugged in as anyone, and speaking with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Thursday, said that he’s “heard” that the Cowboys have talked with the Titans about potentially moving up to the No. 1 pick in the draft.
“I did hear yesterday—you hear all sorts of stuff, and I don’t like to traffic in stuff I’ve heard, because I don’t know how accurate it is—but I did have somebody tell me that the Cowboys have talked to the Titans about moving up to No. 1,” Florio said.
“ I did hear—haven’t reported, haven’t verified—that there was a conversation.”
Florio was sure to stress the fact that there were plenty of reasons that a team might talk to another about moving up that went beyond getting a deal done—maybe the Cowboys were simply looking to get a sense of the market as they consider moving for another pick in the draft. Additionally, as Florio noted, “General managers talk to other general managers all the time.”
Still, the idea that the Cowboys could make a potential blockbuster move is irresistibly compelling. Earlier this month, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team planned to be “selectively aggressive” in the offseason—jumping up to the first overall pick would certainly qualify.
While we’re still just working off the rumblings heard from one NFL insider, there’s no one in the NFL that likes to make a splash more than Jerry Jones, and there’s no bigger splash that he could make than jumping up in the draft.