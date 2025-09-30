Mike Greenberg Has Bleak Impression of Yet Another Jets Season
Barring something completely unexpected, New York Jets fans are looking at another wasted season. Much, if not all, reason for optimism was extinguished by the Miami Dolphins in a match-up of winless teams on Monday Night Football.
First-year coach Aaron Glenn has now started 0-4 and it does not appear that Justin Fields is the long-term answer. All of this added up to a rough night for ESPN's Mike Greenberg, who serves as one of the highest-profile Jets supporters in the media and often gets first crack at reacting to the previous day's stumbles.
He provided a real-time accounting of his emotions watching the AFC East cellar-dwellers and it wasn't too glowing.
Greenberg would like to see Glenn clean up what he deems a "crisis."
And the lackluster play also reminded him of so many Jets seasons that came before this one.
Tough, but fair.
After sleeping on it, Greenberg had more to say about the Jets, calling the a poorly-coached team that does unimaginably dumb things.
Only 13 regular season games to go.