Mike Greenberg Floats Surprising Big Name to Become Next Giants Coach
The Brian Daboll era is over for the New York Giants, who will now trust Mike Kafka to oversee the final seven games of this season. In the offseason there will be a very intense search to find the long-term solution on the sideline. With Jaxson Dart looking very capable of performing at the highest level and some offensive weaponry getting back on the field healthy, there are plenty of reasons the Giants' opening will be an attractive job.
Mike Greenberg laid some of those out while the crew discussed the situation in New York—and concluded that an enormous, surprising name could be in play.
"You've got Malik Nabers, you've got Jaxson Dart, you've got Abdul Carter and a bunch of other good players," Greenberg said. "That's going to be the most desirable job for coaches out there and I'm just going to throw a name into the conversation. Mike Tomlin."
"If Mike Tomlin and the Steelers at the end of the season decide it is time for an amicable parting, that feels like it would be a perfect spot."
This is how these morning shows really cook with glass. When you're just throwing out a name, you're just throwing out a name and no one can be mad if it's not a serious name. Greenberg is a true artist of this craft.
Tomlin is certainly a name. Aaron Rodgers does not look like he has much left in the thank to complete this year let alone many more in Pittsburgh. And once again it's looking like Tomlin may do the thing where he gets his Steelers into the playoffs and they are immediately overmatched. At some point one side is going to hit their breaking point.
Every NFL team would love to have Tomlin. But is the Giants' opening really that attractive? They are 2-8 this season. Yes, there have been serious injuries but even the most optimistic fan cannot think that they are ready to contend next year. Consider that while conversation this morning turns to Green Bay where Matt LaFleur is supposedly in some stage of embattlement. The Packers job, if it were to somehow open, would be infinitely more appealing to a coach than the one in New York.
So in short, we're in the beginning stages of some things that probably won't happen. Just throwing it out there.