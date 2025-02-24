Mike Greenberg Very Sadly Said Goodbye to the Aaron Rodgers Jersey on ‘Get Up’ Set
Nobody in sports media more openly wanted the New York Jets to succeed with Aaron Rodgers than Mike Greenberg. The longtime ESPN host has long worn his Jets fandom on his sleeve but ratcheted it up a notch when his woe-begotten team appeared to finally land a quarterback in trading for Rodgers. His joy and optimism surrounding Rodgers's Jets tenure became a running bit on Get Up and a No. 8 Jets jersey was, at one point, framed and hung on the wall of the studio.
Greenberg's excitement was ultimately misplaced as the Jets spiraled with Rodgers on the roster and were forced to hit the reset button again after a disastrous 2024 season. On Monday, the crew held a sad farewell with Greenberg around the jersey with Jets expected to release the quarterback this offseason.
A nice eulogy from Greenberg. It truly is the end of an era.