Mike Greenberg Very Sadly Said Goodbye to the Aaron Rodgers Jersey on ‘Get Up’ Set

He gave a nice eulogy, too.

Liam McKeone

Nobody was more excited than Greenberg about the Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers
Nobody was more excited than Greenberg about the Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers
Nobody in sports media more openly wanted the New York Jets to succeed with Aaron Rodgers than Mike Greenberg. The longtime ESPN host has long worn his Jets fandom on his sleeve but ratcheted it up a notch when his woe-begotten team appeared to finally land a quarterback in trading for Rodgers. His joy and optimism surrounding Rodgers's Jets tenure became a running bit on Get Up and a No. 8 Jets jersey was, at one point, framed and hung on the wall of the studio.

Greenberg's excitement was ultimately misplaced as the Jets spiraled with Rodgers on the roster and were forced to hit the reset button again after a disastrous 2024 season. On Monday, the crew held a sad farewell with Greenberg around the jersey with Jets expected to release the quarterback this offseason.

A nice eulogy from Greenberg. It truly is the end of an era.

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

