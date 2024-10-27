SI

Mike Greenberg Crushes Aaron Rodgers, Jets With Two-Word Tweet After Loss to Patriots

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets fell to 2-6 with their loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
The New York Jets' disastrous season took another ugly turn on Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and Co. lost on the road to the lowly New England Patriots, 25-22. They have now lost five straight games and are tied for last in the AFC East with a 2-6 record.

The Jets, who were heavy favorites to beat the Patriots, fired their head coach a few weeks ago, then traded for Aaron Rodgers's favorite target in Davante Adams and are now longshots to make the playoffs.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg, who is a hardcore Jets fan, was not happy after the loss. He first tweeted a two-word demand for the franchise:

He then added this:

You have to think he's not the only Jets fan feeling that way after Sunday's brutal loss. Unfortunately, these feelings are all too familiar for the fanbase.

