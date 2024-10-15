Mike McCarthy Says Cowboys Will Bounce Back After Humbling Loss to Lions
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move on from Sunday's humbling defeat against the Detroit Lions, and they'll be doing so with Mike McCarthy as the franchise's head coach.
After Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones both made clear that no coaching changes were looming for America's Team, McCarthy addressed the media on Monday. He acknowledged the disappointment of Sunday's 38-point beatdown but expressed optimism that the Cowboys are a resilient bunch that are eager to bounce back.
"At the end of the day if we totally don't believe it's about us, it'll always be about us and play to who we are, what we do, how we do it, then we're not going to get to where we want to go. And I believe we will. I think this is an opportunity that we relish. I know I relish it. And I think they do too," said McCarthy of the team, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
"So this is a place that a lot of good can come out of it. Been here before. And I think this is a really good opportunity for our leadership. I think it's an excellent opportunity for our young guys to continue to play... When you play young players this much and play this many different players this much, I think the long game definitely has a chance to be very bright."
The Cowboys are 3–3, which marks the team's second-worst start during McCarthy's six-year tenure with the franchise. The team's rushing offense ranks dead last in the NFL, averaging just 77.2 yards per game. Dak Prescott ranks second in the NFL with six interceptions, having thrown two in the loss to Detroit.
Meanwhile, the defense has surrendered an average of 28 points per game, which is third worst in the league. At home, they've allowed a league-worst 39.7 points per game, a shocking figure. Those are certainly areas they'll aim to address during the upcoming bye week, and McCarthy seems optimistic that they'll be able to turn things around.