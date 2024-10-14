SI

Stephen Jones Echoes Jerry Jones's Sentiment About Potential Cowboys Coaching Changes

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) and executive vice president Stephen Jones (right).
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) and executive vice president Stephen Jones (right). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are reeling in the aftermath of their worst home defeat since 1988 during their 47–9 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jerry Jones made clear after the loss that he wasn't considering any midseason coaching changes, and his son and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said much of the same on Monday.

During an appearance Monday on 105.3 The Fan, Stephen was asked if he foresaw any coaching changes on the horizon.

"No, I don't," he said. "We've got the right kind of guys on the coaching staff. I think we have the right kind of players. I feel like we've got the right group here. I don't necessarily know that raising hell is the answer here."

Dallas has yet to win a game at AT&T Stadium this season, having suffered losses in each of their first three home games on the year. The 47–9 loss to the Lions was a low point on the year, but Jones made clear the front office isn't considering any sweeping changes to the coaching staff to alleviate their struggles.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 7, so they'll have some additional time to iron out the kinks and get back in the win column when they return to action in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

