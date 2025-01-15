SI

Mike McCarthy Leaving Negotiation Table 'Surprised' Jerry Jones

Mike McCarthy went 49-35 in five seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones was not expecting Mike McCarthy to walk away from the Dallas Cowboys.

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater reported Jones was expecting to continue discussions on a contract with McCarthy when the veteran head coach decided to walk away. That move caught the Cowboys' owner by surprise.

The topic came up as Slater was discussing Jason Witten's possible candidacy for the Dallas job.

"It's been my understanding that Jerry has talked to Jason in recent weeks and I do believe that he was part of a plan that Jerry initially had when he was going to bring back Mike McCarthy," Slater said. "I think the plan there was to make him an heir apparent of sorts. Mike McCarthy sort of surprised him by deciding he wanted to end these conversations, pursue something else."

McCarthy just finished his fifth season as the Cowboys' head coach and produced a record of 49-35 (.583). But the team was a massive disappointment in 2024, limping to a 7-10 mark. McCarthy also failed to get the team past the divisional round of the playoffs during his time in charge.

It sounds like McCarthy was ready to pursue other opportunities and he is set to interview with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

