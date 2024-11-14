Mike McCarthy Makes Declaration on Cowboys' Running Back Hierarchy for Rest of Season
The Dallas Cowboys offense has sputtered of late, and with Dak Prescott out due to a season-ending hamstring surgery, even more of the offensive workload will be thrust upon the running backs corps.
That workload will now be allotted more to one individual, Mike McCarthy said on Thursday. Despite having used a committee of running backs throughout the first half of the season, McCarthy declared that Rico Dowdle would be the Cowboys' lead running back for the rest of the campaign.
"Definitely, you have to get him the ball. That's my focus to continue to get him opportunities. He's the lead back," said McCarthy of Dowdle, via Clarence Hill Jr. of ALLDLLS.
Of course, that puts Ezekiel Elliott firmly in a backup role in his return to Dallas. The 29-year-old has averaged a career-low 6.8 attempts per game this season, and that figure could decrease further still. Elliott is averaging 3.2 yards per carry and has not topped 50 yards in a single game this season, while scoring just two rushing touchdowns. Elliott had previously expressed concerns over his limited role in the offense, but it seems that Dowdle figures to take an even larger stranglehold over the backfield.
Dowdle is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and is toting the ball 10.4 times per game. He is also more impactful than Elliott in the passing game. Although he's not rushed for a touchdown, he's caught three TD passes and has 24 receptions on the year.