Mike McDaniel Details Dolphins Free Agency Thinking After Tua Tagovailoa Injury

The Dolphins will look in free agency for quarterback depth following Tagovailoa's latest concussion.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaves the field after suffering a concussion on Thursday night.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaves the field after suffering a concussion on Thursday night. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Following starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion suffered in Thursday night's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that the team will move forward with Skylar Thompson as its starter in Tagovailoa's absence.

Additionally, the Dolphins will look in the free agency market for quarterback depth, as the franchise will not rush Tagovailoa back into the fold.

"The best thing I can do is not assess what this means from a football standpoint," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa's latest concussion. "Timelines give anxiety."

Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket and dove head first into Bills safety Damar Hamlin, leading to his latest in a series of serious concussions. While the football world ponders whether or not Tagovailoa should continue playing and putting himself in harm's way, McDaniel clearly isn't rushing to any conclusions about Tagovailoa and his football future one way or another.

For now, the Dolphins will move forward with Thompson for Week 3 when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

