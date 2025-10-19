Mike McDaniel Had the Saddest Line About Dolphins’ Ugly Loss to Browns
Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins hit a new low Sunday as they were blown out by the Browns, 31-6, in Cleveland. Miami is now 1-6 on the year and has lost three straight games.
This latest loss could very well end up being the final one for McDaniel, as many around the league think it is only a matter of time before the franchise fires the 42-year-old coach. Making things worse for the Dolphins was the fact that Browns were 1-5 coming into Sunday's game, and they had no problem dominating the Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa had another dreadful game for Miami, throwing for just 100 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions before being benched for rookie Quinn Ewers.
A frustrated McDaniel had the saddest line after the game, saying about his team:
"They wanted to f------ win. They did. And they didn’t do it, and it’s all of us," McDaniel said. "So I don’t think anybody’s spared from accountability. I think we all need to look at the mirror."
McDaniel bluntly addressed his future with the team:
"I find it very offensive to all parties if I'm thinking about having the job. For as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization, they'll get everything from me."
And he had this to say about his QB's struggles:
"You turn the ball over, that's the number one indicator of wins and losses and it negatively affects the team... just wasn't good enough. We'll watch the tape and change our style of play if we have to."
Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 8 road game against the Falcons. It will be interesting to see if McDaniel will still be on the sideline for that one. If he is, all of the pressure will once again be on his shoulders.