Mike McDaniel Sends Strong Message on New Team Captains After Tyreek Hill Omission
The Dolphins are hoping to turn over a new leaf in the 2025 season after going 8-9 and missing the playoffs last year, but their past seems to already be catching up to them.
After the Dolphins announced the team's six captains for the upcoming campaign, fans immediately noticed that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn't on the list. Hill, who is entering his fourth year in Miami, had previously been named captain in each of his three seasons with the team.
As Hill continues to work on mending bridges following his Week 18 falling-out with the team last season, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he was proud of this year's group of captains and elaborated a bit on the voting process.
"I’m really excited about the whole voting process this year in general because each team is unique to its own, and this team I think was much more unified and the focus on those six guys were very clear so they were resounding vote-getters," McDaniel said, via PFT's Mike Florio. "I think it speaks to the team, I think [they] knew the assignment a little bit more and were focused on giving the keys of captainship to those that had earned it each and every day. And that’s what it speaks to me the most, is a football team that knows who they want to be led by."
McDaniel added he was happy with the number of captains and that those six players (Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb) stood out from the rest. The Dolphins coach declined to mention Hill by name but did briefly address the five-time All-Pro's omission.
"I think it’s more about the guys that we picked and less about the guys that we didn’t because there are a lot of guys exemplifying tremendous leadership qualities that aren’t a captain on this football team," continued McDaniel. "I think it’s more of a focus on who is and not who isn’t."