New In-Game Video Shows Dolphins WR Reacting to Tyreek Hill Quitting on Team vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins ended their season last Sunday with an ugly loss to the New York Jets that included an ugly situation with their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. The 30-year-old seemed to quit on his team by refusing to go back in the game in the second half, which led to him later implying he wanted out of Miami.
While it seems like things have calmed down a bit in Miami, thanks to a long talk between head coach Mike McDaniel and Hill, it wasn't the best of looks for one of the best receivers in the game.
A new video from Sunday's game shows the moment Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle found out Hill wasn't coming back on the field. In it you can hear him asking Hill if he's done.
Not great.
Dolphins fans were rightfully furious after watching that: