Mike McDaniels’s Dolphins Really Bummed Out Bill Cowher With Latest Performance
The Browns beat the Dolphins 31-6 in Week 7 despite an ugly and rather even-looking box score that shows Miami outgainging the Cleveland, 219 yards to 206. The Browns got the win while the Dolphins benched their starting quarterback.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sounded pretty depressed about the way things are going right now and he wasn't alone. On CBS, Bill Cowher sounded so bummed out by the Dolphins you would think he had spent 15 years in Miami instead of Pittsburgh. The Super Bowl winning coach and Hall of Famer could only wonder what was going on inside the building.
"The second half of that game they looked almost disinterested," said Cowher. "They looked deflated. They looked almost... there was nothing left in the tank. Almost disengaged. I'm just talking the way I saw it. Tua turned the ball over four times. The defense gave up some big plays. So it'll be interesting to see what happens down there. There's been a lot of talk about the lack of structure that they have inside the building, but the bottom line again, whether we don't know what's going on inside the building because we're not there. But we see the product that's on the field and right now there's some issues in Miami."
The Dolphins only win this season came against the now 0-7 Jets. Who knows how bad things can get from here. Unfortunately for Bill Cowher, CBS is broadcasting two of their next three games, so he's going to have to watch.