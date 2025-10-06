Mike Tirico Delights Viewers By Calling Bills Fan Running Up Stairs With Football
The Bills-Patriots game on Sunday Night Football was severely lacking highlights in the first half as New England took a 6-3 lead into the locker room. Things finally picked up in the second half, but it started with a very unlikely hero providing NBC's Mike Tirico something interesting to call—a fan in a Matt Milano jersey running away with a football.
Early in the third quarter Josh Allen rolled out to his right to avoid the pass rush. As he approached the sideline none of his receivers were able to get open so he threw the ball safely into the stands. That's where it landed in the waiting hands of a fan in a Milano jersey.
The fan then tucked the ball away and ran up the stairs. NBC's camera stayed on the fan as he took off. Tirico did not miss a beat and called the action, much to the delight of fans hungry for anything to happen.
"Nice catch there," said Tirico off-handedly. "Oh, he's gone. Milano. Milano's gonna go. He's in row 10. He's in row 15. He might get a beer. Mila—where you going man? It's your moment! Milano, row 40. Led by Allen. He's gonna take it the distance. Maybe it wasn't his seat. Maybe he doesn't want to be on TV. He's gone."
Where was that guy going? We may never know, but thanks to the quick work of Tirico, we will never stop wondering.