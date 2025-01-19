Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth’s Eerie Prediction for Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Came True
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley called game in Sunday’s divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams.
But before he did, NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth did some pretty on-the-nose game-calling themselves.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 28-22 playoff win, Barkley ripped off his second long touchdown run of the game with a 78-yard sprint to the house. Barkley’s rushing touchdown gave the Eagles some much-needed breathing room with roughly four and a half minutes left in the game and bumped him up to a whopping 205 rushing yards on the day.
Before his clutch score, Tirico and Collinsworth shared a brief exchange about how Barkley could impact the end of the game.
“Eagles have the ball at their own 22-yard line. Barkley time?” Tirico said.
“Oh, it has to be,” Collinsworth replied. “No question, I mean, you may tell Jalen Hurts to keep one at some point, but only if it’s wide open.”
At that exact moment Barkley broke free, and the rest is history:
The Eagles officially clinched a berth in the NFC championship game, their second appearance in the last three years, where they will host the Washington Commanders.