Mike Tirico Introduced Taylor Swift to the NBC Audience With an Eminem Reference
Taylor Swift arrived early to the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. She found a good seat next to Travis Kelce's father and settled in to watch the Chiefs and Ravens play to a 7–7 tie through one quarter.
NBC showed great restraint waiting nearly an entire quarter before they showed Swift on the broadcast. When they finally did, Mike Tirico clearly had not prepared for the moment. He started with a Voice reference, but then appeared to break into the opening of Eminem's "Without Me."
That's not the right artist, but she is technically back. Again even. So Tirico should get a pass for this one. Plus, he'll have another chance at it when the Chiefs play on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.
