Mike Tomlin Brutally Roasted a Reporter After Question About DK Metcalf's Diet

Tomlin had a brutal response to a reporter on Monday.

Eva Geitheim

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Monday at the NFL's annual league meetings, where he was asked by reporter Mark Kaboly about new Steelers receiver DK Metcalf's diet. Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month, previously said in an interview with Kevin Garnett in 2023 that he eats just one meal a day, one coffee, and three to four bags of candy.

Kaboly asked Tomlin about Metcalf's love of candy. "Apparently we have the same appetite for candy, me and DK, you hear about that?"

Tomlin replied, "No I didn't."

Kaboly said. "Apparently he eats four to five candy bars a day."

Tomlin looked surprised to learn how much candy Metcalf likes to eat. "Really?" Tomlin said, before joking, "He wears it a little differently than you."

Metcalf certainly defies the odds with his ability to eat candy and be as physically gifted as he is. Metcalf was already an outlier as a 6' 4" 229-pound receiver that ran a 4.33 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process, and has managed to become a Pro Bowler despite consuming large amounts of candy each day.

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

