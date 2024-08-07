Mike Tomlin Didn’t Deny the Steelers Are Trying to Trade for Brandon Aiyuk
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in on the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes right now. While the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots supposedly had deals in place to land the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, nothing has happened on either front.
While Christian McCaffrey may have slipped up by calling Aiyuk a "former teammate," coach Kyle Shanahan continues to act like the Niners aren't actually planning to move him. So it appears nobody knows anything.
On Tuesday Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers were "very much still in it." Today Mike Tomplin was asked questions about a possible trade without being asked specifically about this possible trade.
Asked if he'd had any phone calls on Tuesday morning, Tomlin said that it was "a little early on the west side right now" which could be a reference to the 49ers, who are located on the west side of the country.
He was also asked whether the Steelers were looking for another receiver, which is actually the position that Aiyuk plays. His response? "I'll let you guys speculate on that."
Note the funny face.
This is the exact kind of non-answer we in the content game love to hear. Heck yes, we will speculate on that! Note the funny face! That's clearly a guy who knows something! Maybe the Steelers are very close to landing Brand Aiyuk! Or maybe not! Who knows? Not Mike Tomlin. Unless he does. Even then, he's not going to tell.
Only one more month until actual games begin.