Two Teams Have Completed Trade Framework for 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk, per Report
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade ahead of training camp as he seeks a new contract.
Aiyuk, who is coming off his best season as a professional, has plenty of interested suitors, including two teams that have completed trade framework for the star.
According to a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have trade framework from the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. The Browns and Patriots were two of the four teams that San Francisco gave Aiyuk permission to negotiate a potential contract with if he was acquired via trade. The other two teams, the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, are reportedly out of the running for different reasons.
The Commanders removed themselves from the Aiyuk race, according to Maiocco, while the Steelers are out after being unwilling to meet the demands of the 49ers in a trade.
As for the two teams remaining in the race for Aiyuk, the Patriots would reportedly include former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, plus draft picks in a trade to acquire Aiyuk, while the Browns would include veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper plus picks in their package.
Of course, it remains possible that the 49ers and Aiyuk reach an agreement that would keep the star wideout in San Francisco for the rest of his prime, but that appears more and more unlikely at this point.
The 26-year-old Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season, while averaging 17.9 yards per reception. His receiving yards and yards per reception totals both set career-highs as Aiyuk helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.