Mike Tomlin Shrugs Off Steelers Loss vs. Eagles With Blunt Message
The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the start of a particularly difficult three-game stretch with a disappointing 14-point loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn't getting bogged down in the L.
Asked how he plans to keep the defeat from snowballing into a larger problem over the next few weeks, Tomlin issued a blunt response immediately shutting that line of thinking down.
"It's a loss," the coach responded. "I mean, let's not get dramatic."
Sunday wasn't a great showing for the Steelers—an offensive penalty in the first quarter spoiled a touchdown drive early on, while Philadelphia's defense held Russell Wilson to a season-low 128 yards. All that plus a dropped pitch by Najee Harris and you have yourself a double-digit loss.
With the rival Baltimore Ravens up next week and the Kansas City Chiefs after that, a Pittsburgh win against the Eagles would have made for great momentum going into the tough stretch. But at least the team has officially clinched a playoff berth, thanks to losses from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.