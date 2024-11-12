Mike Tomlin Takes Sly Dig at Diontae Johnson Ahead of Rematch With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens AFC North grudge match scheduled for this weekend received an extra layer of intrigue when the Ravens traded for former Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson at the NFL trade deadline.
Johnson was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2019 and spent five years with the team, showcasing obvious talent and frustrating inconsistency in equal measure. He was traded this past offseason to the Carolina Panthers amid rumors of a trade demand and landed in Baltimore earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was asked about game-planning for his former wideout. He bluntly responded and in the process took a sly dig at Johnson.
"To be honest with you, I hadn't thought a lot about it," Tomlin told reporters. "He's not on a lot of their video, and so at this stage of the week, I don't know that I've weighed what he might mean to the matchup. They got more significant pieces with larger roles that are occupying my attention at this part of the week."
Nothing more devastating to hear than the Don Draper line of "I don't think about you at all," especially for a wide receiver.
Of course, there is truth in Tomlin's words. Johnson has played all of two games for the Ravens and is still working his way into the offense. On top of that, it's no insult to say there are bigger problems to worry about when those problems consist of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best running backs of all time, Derrick Henry.
More storylines for the fans to monitor ahead of the two sides' Sunday afternoon clash.