Mike Tomlin Was Delighted to Not Answer Questions After Steelers Preseason Game
The Steelers opened their preseason in Jacksonville with a road game against the Jaguars, and left the Sunshine State with a hardfought 31–25 victory.
But the biggest win for coach Mike Tomlin might have occurred immediately after the game. After finishing up his postgame comments at the podium, Tomlin opened up for some questions from the gathered press.
After a few seconds of silence, someone on the Steelers comms team offered an, “Anyone?” and when no one replied, Tomlin smiled, cracked a “Thank you!” and stepped away. He looked absolutely delighted.
On one hand, it’s a bit of a bummer that there weren’t any questions for Tomlin here. Some interesting things happened in Jacksonville, including the longest field goal ever hit on an NFL football field, and Travis Hunter’s debut as a two-way NFL pro. Maybe a quick question about what it was like to be up against either of those moments before coach hits the showers?
At the same time, it was a preseason game, on the road, with local Pittsburgh press likely sending skeleton crews to cover the team, especially with starters like Aaron Rodgers not suiting up for this one.
When Rodgers takes his first snaps in Black and Gold in front of a crowd, you can be sure there will be plenty of questions for Tomlin. This time, it would appear that most of the Steelers reporters in attendance were busy making time with players in the locker room.
The result was an easy trip to the podium for Tomlin, which he did not seem to mind one bit.