Mike Vrabel Gets Bloody Breaking Up Fight at Patriots-Commanders Joint Practice
Mike Vrabel isn't afraid to mix it up with his players but things may have gone a bit too far on Wednesday.
The New England Patriots head coach jumped into a fight between players during his team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders and wound up worse for wear.
According to Zack Cox from the Boston Herald, running back TreVeyon Henderson took a Commanders pass rusher to the ground, and the two players began fighting. Vrabel jumped in to break things up when rookie Patriots tackle Will Campbell accidentally hit his coach as he joined the pile. The contact from Campbell caused Vrabel to start bleeding from his face. The cut appeared to be on his cheek.
There were multiple fights during the spirited joint practice and apparently Vrabel had enough and jumped in to stop the nonsense.
Vrabel is an intense head coach. He showed that during six seasons leading the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots brought him in as their new head coach this offseason to infuse some intensity into the organization.
A three-time Super Bowl champion as a linebacker for the Patriots, Vrabel remains an intimidating presence.