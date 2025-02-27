Mike Vrabel Dropped Perfect Joke During Meeting With Travis Hunter at NFL Combine
Mike Vrabel let his sense of humor shine through while meeting top draft prospect Travis Hunter this week.
Vrabel's New England Patriots own the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and Hunter has been suggested as a possible selection. The two-way superstar played wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado and won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. During his meeting with Hunter, Vrabel let the youngster know he's not the only two-way player the NFL has seen.
Vrabel was a first-team All-Pro linebacker in 2007 and won three Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots. What seems to be forgotten is his offensive exploits. During his career, Vrabel would occasionally line up on offense in some goal line sets. During his 14-year career, he racked up 10 regular seasons receptions for 14 yards and each went for a touchdown. He added two receptions for three yards and two touchdowns in the postseason. That's quite a résumé.
"I'm sure Travis doesn't even know but we were kind of jawing back and forth as he left last night and I said, 'You're not the only one the played two ways. There were some other guys that did this too,'" Vrabel said. "He kind of looked at me and we laughed."
You tell 'em, Mike.
Hunter is the considered a top player in the 2025 draft class given his ability on both sides of the ball. Along with the 2024 Heisman Trophy, he won the Biletnikoff award as the nation's best receiver and the Bednarik award as the top defensive player in the country, an incredible achievement. As a receiver he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also intercepting four passes and breaking up 11.
If the Patriots do land Hunter, it's a pretty safe bet Vrabel will let him have the bragging rights as the better two-way player.