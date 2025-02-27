Travis Hunter Had Same Two-Word Response to All Questions About Meeting With NFL Teams
Travis Hunter figures to be one of the first names called at the 2025 NFL draft. As such, he's had some pretty major crowds swarming him during his media availability at the NFL scouting combine.
While he's fielded an abundance of questions from reporters in Indianapolis, he's remained steadfast with his response to one specific inquiry. Whenever Hunter has been asked if he's met with specific NFL teams, he's shot down the question by bluntly responding, "Next question," per Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network.
Reporters attempting to find out what teams are expressing interest in Hunter haven't gotten any information out of the 21-year-old, who is playing his cards close to his chest in that regard.
Hunter has been linked with various teams selecting in the top five, including the New England Patriots (No. 4 pick) and New York Giants (No. 3 pick), and it's unlikely he falls out of that range.
Hunter has also remained steadfast that he intends to play both sides of the ball in the NFL, just like he did at Colorado. Hunter was a top-tier wide receiver and one of college football's best cornerbacks last season, using those two-way talents to secure the Heisman Trophy.