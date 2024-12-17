Former Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Stands Out as Top Option for Bears Job
The Chicago Bears are searching for a new head coach after the team fired Matt Eberflus a few weeks ago, and it sounds like some potential candidates have already popped up.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the Bears' top options for the job. Vrabel led the Titans from 2018–23. Tennessee appeared in the playoffs three of the six years he coached there, and they even played in the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was fired after last season's 6–11 record.
Since then, Vrabel has worked with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant. He's already appeared as an option for the New York Jets job, so it's seeming more and more likely Vrabel will be a head coach in the NFL in 2025.
Breer also noted that if Vrabel is hired in Chicago, he would prefer Tommy Rees, who is the Browns' pass game specialist and tight ends coach, or former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. McDaniels worked as the New England Patriots' OC for many seasons.
We'll see who Bears general manager Ryan Poles ends up selecting for the 2025 season's coach, but whoever he chooses has a lot to turn around in the program. After drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, the Bears have gone a disappointing 4–10 so far this season. The team's dealt with a string of bad coaches, and the fans are surely ready for some change.