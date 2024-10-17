Three Teams Already Calling About Jets’ WR Mike Williams After Davante Adams Trade
The New York Jets recently acquired star wideout Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in a mid-season move that boosted their talent at the receiver position. With Adams reunited with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard proving to be key offensive pieces this season, Mike Williams suddenly becomes the odd man out.
The Jets are reportedly shopping Williams in light of the Adams acquisition, and three NFL teams have already reached out about the veteran’s availability for a potential trade.
The Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are among “a number of teams” who have contacted the Jets about Williams, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Teams interested in dealing for Williams wouldn’t need to jump over many financial hurdles, as the Jets paid most of Mike Williams’s compensation for the 2024-25 season upfront.
Williams, 30, signed a one-year deal with New York this past offseason after spending seven seasons with the Chargers. He got his Jets’ tenure off to a slow start while recovering from an ACL tear and currently has ten catches for 145 yards and no touchdowns. Following the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Bills, Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a “personal reason.”