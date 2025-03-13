Mike Williams Will Reunite With Chargers on One-Year Deal
Mike Williams will return to the Los Angeles Chargers after just one season apart, this time on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The Chargers drafted Williams with the seventh overall pick in 2017. Williams spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers before signing with the New York Jets last offseason. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November where he spent the rest of 2024.
While playing for both the Jets and the Steelers last season in 18 games, Williams caught 21 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown came during his first appearance with the Steelers, and it happened to be a game-winning touchdown.
Williams's 2023 season, which was his most recent year with the Chargers, was cut short after he suffered an ACL tear in Week 3. He missed the rest of the season.
Williams led the Chargers in receiving yards during the 2021 (1,146 yards) and '22 (895 yards) seasons. He'll reunite with quarterback Justin Herbert on a Chargers offense that was in need of some receiving talent.