Minnesota Sports Anchor Had Harsh Take on Sam Darnold’s Finances After Ugly Loss
Just a few weeks ago Sam Darnold was the toast of Minnesota, as the former No. 3 pick in the NFL draft had the Vikings playing some of the best football in the league entering the most important part of the season.
Things then quickly turn for Darnold, as he had a rough game in a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that cost the Vikings the No. 1 seed in the NFC and then he threw up another stinker against the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-9 wild-card loss on Monday night.
Darnold's future with the team is now very much in doubt, partly because J.J. McCarthy is set to return next season and mostly because Darnold played his worst when the stakes were the highest.
Minneapolis sports anchor Jim Rich of KMSP didn't hold back on Darnold and what these past two weeks could mean for his future earnings, saying just moments after the loss:
"Sam Darnold really lost a ton of money. It was like '08 for Sam Darnold, if you go back to the stock market crash."
Ouch. But yeah, it was definitely a costly two weeks for the former USC QB.