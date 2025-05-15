Minnesota Vikings Fans Get Tattooed to Help Announce Team’s 2025 Schedule
The Minnesota Vikings found a unique, and permanent, way of releasing their 2025 schedule on Wednesday night.
Loyal Vikings fans volunteered to get images related to the team's opponents for the upcoming season tattooed on them for the release video.
The video began with a flashback clip from a fan previously saying she would get a tattoo, and she ended up getting a cartoon-esque bear tattooed on her to reveal the Vikings' Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.
Each tattoo given showed a caricature version of each of the opponents' logos and such, and the tattoos included a Vikings twist, of course—these Vikings fans wouldn't want to get a tattoo solely of another team. For example, the woman who got a tattoo for the Vikings' Week 2 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the tattoo was of a falcon with a Viking helmet on it. The tattoo artist pulled off a similar move for the team’s Week 3 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
These fans are very dedicated to their team, that's for sure.
There are a lot of high expectations put on the Vikings to perform well in the 2025 season after their 14-3 season last year. J.J. McCarthy will finally make his NFL debut after missing his rookie season since Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
Depending how the Vikings do this season, these fans may be headed back to the tattoo parlor to ink on something for the playoffs or even the Lombardi Trophy. We'll see.