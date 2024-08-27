Montez Sweat Blasts Commanders, Calls Time With Team ‘Toxic’ in Blistering Quote
Chicago Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat, who was traded to Chicago from the Washington Commanders last season, blasted his former franchise's locker room culture, as he stated that his teammates in Washington were "OK with losing."
In an interview published by Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Sweat discussed how the losing culture wore on him.
"It was a toxic, heavy toll," Sweat said. "Just losing and people around you being kind of OK with losing. It could sometimes rub off on you. You've gotta stay hungry and know that you want to win."
Sweat was selected by the Commanders with the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. In his time with Washington, the Commanders went just 28-45-1. The culture in Washington has often been a discussion point tied to former team owner Dan Snyder.
Washington has only been to the playoffs five times since Snyder purchased the team in 1999. He sold the team to an ownership group led by billionaire Josh Harris last offseason, and the group is entering their second season leading the franchise.
It's been a losing culture for the better part of 2.5 decades in Washington, but the Commanders hope to turn things around in the first season of the Dan Quinn era this fall.