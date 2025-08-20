Myles Garrett Really Didn't Want to Talk About His 100-MPH Speeding Ticket
Myles Garrett was cited for speeding earlier this month after going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone. The Browns defensive end hasn't addressed the speeding since getting the ticket.
On Wednesday during Garrett's media availability at training camp, a reporter asked him what it was like to drive 100 mph in that moment. Garrett didn't give an answer, but instead quickly dismissed the question. He would rather discuss football.
"I'd honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I'm doing off field," Garrett answered.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski previously told reporters that the speeding citation was addressed with Garrett and the team. The coach said he was "extremely disappointed" with Garrett's behavior as he is a team leader.
Garrett was cited after the Browns returned to Cleveland following their preseason game on Aug. 8. He was caught around 2 a.m. This wasn't the first instance of Garrett speeding. In 2022, Garrett rolled over his Porsche 911 and suffered minor injuries in Sharon Township, Ohio. The episode brought public attention to Garrett's habitual speeding; he had received five citations in the prior four years before his accident.