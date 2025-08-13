SI

Kevin Stefanski Addresses Myles Garrett's 'Extremely Disappointing' Speeding Citation

Garrett was caught speeding after Saturday's preseason win.

Madison Williams

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for speeding after Saturday's preseason win. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski talked about Myles Garrett's speeding citation from Saturday during Wednesday's practice session, and he shared that the team has addressed the situation with the star defensive end.

Garrett was caught driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone just after 2 a.m. ET on Saturday in the suburb of Strongsville, Ohio, shortly after Cleveland returned from beating the Panthers 30–10 in a preseason game.

Stefanski didn't answer whether the team disciplined Garrett in any way.

“Coming from a team leader, extremely disappointing," Stefanski said. "It’s been addressed with Myles, with the team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

This isn't the first time Garrett has been cited for speeding. In 2022, he rolled over his Porsche 911 and suffered minor injuries in Sharon Township, Ohio. The episode brought public attention to Garrett's habitual speeding; he had received five citations in the four years prior to his accident.

In June, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was also hit with a citation after driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

