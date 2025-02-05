Myles Garrett Believes He Could Fill the Role Commanders 'Missed' in Playoff Run
Myles Garrett knows he cold help the Washington Commanders.
On Wednesday, during a tour of radio row at Super Bowl LIX, he sat with Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler and discussed his best fits after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns. When Butler asked if he would like to go to the Commanders, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year had a response ready to go.
"I think they need a pass rusher. I think that's something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games," Garrett said. "And I feel like I can fill that role. But you know that's a role that multiple teams need and I feel like I am not only a pass rusher but I think I'm the best defensive player in the game. And I fell like that's invaluable in itself."
The Commanders ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 327.9 yards per game in 2024. They finished the season with 43 sacks, which was 11th in the NFL. Washington's top pass rusher was Dante Fowler Jr., who finished the year with 10.5 sacks. Linebacker Frankie Luvu registered eight sacks, but no one else had more than five.
Garrett completed the 2024 season with 14 sacks, the same total he had in 2023. The eight-year veteran has racked up double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons and has 102.5 for his career. If someone does trade for the six-time All-Pro, they'll be getting an immediate impact player.