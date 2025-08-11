Myles Garrett Had Blunt Answer to Shedeur Sanders's Mid-Game Question in Funny Moment
During a standout NFL preseason debut, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders not only impressed as a passer en route to 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-10 victory over the Panthers this weekend, but he also showcased his mobility in and out of the pocket.
Sanders was sacked twice, but was able to evade pressure on several plays, even turning four scrambles into 19 rushing yards. Perhaps impressed with himself, Sanders approached Browns four-time All-Pro Myles Garrett on the sidelines during the game and asked him a simple question.
Here is that exchange, which was caught thanks to the mic Sanders was wearing, transcribed for your reading enjoyment.
Sanders: "You think my spin s--t would work on you?"
Garrett: "No."
But Sanders couldn't help but be a little curious. How might it feel to be tackled by Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year who has racked up double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons?
Sanders: "I ain't gonna lie. I want to feel one of your swipes."
Garrett: [shakes head]
Sanders: "Like one of his aggressive grabs. I want to just see if I can get out of it though."
Garrett: "You a good kid. I don't want to hurt you. We gonna need you."
In what is likely a fortunate turn for Sanders, he doesn't have to worry about becoming a tombstone in the quarterback graveyard of Garrett, one of the league's most fearsome pass rushers.
But both he and Garrett had a lot of fun on the sidelines joking about an imagined showdown. It's still just preseason, but the vibes are good in Cleveland.