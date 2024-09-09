Myles Garrett Bluntly Addressed Browns Fans Booing Team During Week 1 Loss to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys delivered a beatdown of the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, and the home crowd in Cleveland was none too pleased.
The Browns struggled on both sides of the ball, particularly in the first half when they managed just three points. Deshaun Watson looked far from a $230 million quarterback, putting up pedestrian numbers and struggling to make key throws throughout the game.
The fan base responded to the lackluster performance by showering the team with boos as they headed into the locker room at halftime. Those boos persisted throughout much of the rest of the game, and there was even a point where a pro-Cowboys chant could be heard cascading from the stands.
After the game, Myles Garrett addressed the treatment from the fans. Putting it bluntly, Garrett declared that it was well within the rights of the fans to boo the team after a poor showing on the field.
"If we're not playing well, they have the right to boo. If we're kicking ass, they have the right to cheer. It's their privilege. They come in, they pay to see us do well and we didn't. We've got to put on a better performance if we expect them to go out there and support us in full force. We've got to be better and that's all on us," said Garrett, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
It's certainly a level-headed response from Garrett, who took no issue with the environment in the crowd on Sunday. If the team is hoping for a warmer reception going forward, Garrett believes they have to earn it.
They'll have the chance to redeem themselves in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though the Browns won't be back in Cleveland until Week 3 when they host the New York Giants on Sept. 22.