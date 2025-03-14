Myles Garrett Changes Tune on Browns' Chances to Win After Signing New Contract
Myles Garrett opted to return to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend on a record-setting contract extension that will pay him $40 million per year with $123.5 million guaranteed, the largest annual salary for a defensive player in NFL history. Garrett publicly requested a trade from the Browns in February as he looked to play for a contender. Just over a month later, Garrett came back to the tune of a historic extension.
The size of the deal led many to believe that Garrett only or primarily returned to Cleveland for his historic payday. As Garrett addressed the media Friday for the first time after that extension, he insists he is still after winning, not the money.
"I think the fans will see my heart is in the right place," Garrett told reporters on Friday. "It's never been about money. It's always been about winning."
Though Garrett's focus is on winning, he did not specifically say that he sees the Browns as contenders, but does seem optimistic about the team's ability to grow and get better.
"We'll continue to see as the days go by," Garrett said. "Continue to make moves and changes with the picks we have in the draft and you can continue to see us add more and more weapons to this team. See how we continue to mesh and grow."
Over the weekend when the record extension was announced, Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, said that a significant reason for the quick timing of the contract was so that it could happen before free agency, allowing Garrett to help recruit players to the Browns and add weapons to the team.
Garrett added that he does not regret making his trade request public. “I had some frustration that I feel like helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but that needed to be had," he said. "That created a little more discourse, helped build some relationships, and reaffirm them. Now I feel like we're in a better place."