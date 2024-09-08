Myles Garrett, Donovan Mitchell Hung Out With Browns Fans in Parking Lot Before Cowboys Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to open their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFL's late afternoon window. Star pass-rusher Myles Garrett and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell decided to pay fans a visit ahead of kickoff.
With the 1 p.m. ET slate of games underway, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a video of Garrett and Mitchell hanging out at a tailgate in a parking lot outside of the newly minted Huntington Bank Field. Garrett led Browns fans in a chant and warmly greeted Mitchell upon his arrival. It was everything a Cleveland fan could hope for heading into what they hope will be a successful football season.
Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is hoping for another disruptive season in Cleveland. He had 14 sacks for an excellent Browns defense last year. Mitchell just helped lead the Cavaliers to a second-round playoff appearance and signed a huge extension earlier this summer to stick around for another four seasons.
Just the kind of vibes Browns fans would like to see as they prepare to take on the Cowboys.